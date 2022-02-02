Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s love story is a tale as old as time. And although they have both moved on in their lives, their fans still hope someday they’ll get together and make all their dreams come true. Back in 2020, during one of the interviews, Sel opened up on the newly released album, heartbreak and mental health struggles. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the same interview, Selena revealed that her song ‘Lose You To Love Me’ was for Justin and that he was emotionally abusive to her at some points in their relationship. Both the singers have been quite vocal about their relationship and struggle with their fans. This didn’t come as a surprise to Selnators who knew what the Rare singer was already going through.

During her interview with NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Selena Gomez opened up on her emotionally abusive relationship with Justin Bieber and said, “I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”

The interviewer then asks, “Saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I’m assuming you’re speaking about?” Replying to her, Selena Gomez said, “You had to get the name in, I get it.”

Lulu Garcia-Navarro continued and asked the singer if getting over Justin was the hardest part of her life and replying to her, Sel said, “No, because I’ve found the strength in it. It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse—”

When asked if she was talking about emotional abuse, Selena Gomez replied, “Yes, and I think that it’s something that—I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

