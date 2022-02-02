Tom Holland thought his ‘Uncharted’ co-star Mark Wahlberg gifted him a ‘self-pleasure’ device. There are several awkward moments in the life of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor. Recently, Holland shared that he got confused by the gift received from Mark and opened up about the embarrassing car ride after that.

After ending 2021 on a successful note because of his latest Spidey flick, Tom is now all set to appear in the adaptation of the video game, which will hit the screens on 18th February. Holland, who previously revealed Uncharted being his favourite game, will be playing the role of Nathan Drake.

As we reach closer to the release date, Tom Holland and Wahlberg have started to go around and promote their film. While talking to Access Hollywood, Tom shared a story of an awkward incident that happened between him and Mark. “Essentially, Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA, and he drove me back to my hotel,” Tom said.

“I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before … and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure,” Tom Holland continued. “I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know, it’s Hollywood baby … who knows what’s going to happen,” the Uncharted actor added.

To clear all the confusion, Mark promptly added that there was nothing s*xual behind the device and added that he holds a share in a company that makes the “best massage guns.” Mark said, “I wanna gift you one. This would be great for your recovery and everything else.”

‘I can’t believe the whole time you were thinking that,” Mark Wahlberg, who will be playing the role of Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan in Uncharted, said to Tom Holland. “Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy,” he added.

