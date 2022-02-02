Robert Pattinson has teased how the upcoming film The Batman sets up a sequel in its ending. The actor is making his DCEU debut as Bruce Wayne after Ben Affleck didn’t reprise his role as the hero. Fans have been anticipating the film, which has teased a great detective story set in the early days of the Dark Knight.

When Rob was announced to be cast as the Caped Crusader, it caused a backlash as people questioned the choice of making the Twilight actor one of the best superheroes of all time. However, as we get closer to its release date, which is 4th March, excitement has been rising amongst the fans.

As Robert Pattinson is going around promoting The Batman, he spoke to GamesRadar about how the film teases a sequel in its ending. The Tenet actor revealed that the Matt Reeves directorial is somewhat different from the other movies on the Dark Knight, and while keeping that in mind, he added that it would be difficult to imagine what its second part would be like.

“It’s a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards. I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘…and coming up!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different it is,” Robert Pattinson said.

There have been rumours of its sequel and spin-offs floating in the air. Previously Matt Reeves spoke about a number of projects being planned to follow up after the movie after being asked about the second part and side stories related to Catwoman, Gotham PD, and Penguin.

Considering that it’s a superhero film and that too a DC flick, there are high chances of there being a sequel to The Batman. However, a lot of it matters on how well the audience takes in the Robert Pattinson-led movie.

