Fans across the world were hit by the nostalgia bus when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to reconcile after more than a decade of breaking up for the first time. The two became the highlight of the year 2021, as the reconciliation rumours started spreading early in the year, only to be confirmed by JLo on her birthday where they seal their relationship with a kiss. But while the two continue to enjoy the newly budding romance, it looks like they are soon taking their relationship to the next step.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ben and JLo, popularly known as Bennifer became the most spoken about Hollywood couple when they started dating in 2002. Both on the top of their professional careers decided to postpone their wedding in 2003 only to break up in 2004. After more than 15 years, post they broke up with their ex-partners (Jennifer Garner & Alex Rodriguez respectively), the two came back together.

Advertisement

Now Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are completely in love with each other again and their constant PDA is the proof. Now if the latest report is to go by, they are taking their relationship to the next level again and we might hear an engagement announcement soon enough. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“Jennifer Lopez and Ben Ben Affleck are doing great. Ben’s interview with Howard Stern didn’t really put too much of a strain on their relationship. They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can get misconstrued,” an anonymous source told ET.

Giving the big gossip about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the source added, “They are madly in love and Jen totally has Ben’s back, which is why she wanted to make her support and stance known publicly. Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and also get along, so things are all good and fine on that front. Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it’s only a matter of time.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Johnny Depp To Lead King Louis XV’s Biopic Making It His First Live Action Film Since 2018

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube