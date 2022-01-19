Simu Liu’s tweet about Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings asking Marvel to bring the character to life is now on a Hollywood billboard for a social campaign. The actor rose to prominence with roles in the series ‘Blood and Water’ and the acclaimed sitcom Kim’s Convenience. He later got his big break by landing the role in Marvel’s movie.

The film was released to a positive response from the critics and audience alike and garnered $432,233,010 at the box office worldwide. It explored Liu’s character, Shaun, who is the descendant of Wenwu, the leader of the Ten Rings criminal organization.

Now, the viral tweet where Simu Liu asked Marvel to bring the character to life is a part of Twitter’s campaign encouraging users to tweet their hopes or goals into existence. It also includes Issa Rae, Demi Lovato, and Patrick Mahomes’ tweets as examples, amongst others. Check out the tweet here:

Even though many people believed that the tweet composed by Simu Liu helped in changing his fortune, Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously insisted that the tweet did not play a part in the actor’s casting in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. Feige reportedly said that he found out about the tweet after Liu was cast as the new superhero.

No matter what led to him being cast as the character, Marvel fans and even we are glad that he was. The film is not only packed with surreal action sequences, but it also opens doors to a more diverse character. It was the MCU’s first venture to the orient and featured some kick*ss martial arts.

Other than Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Ben Kingsley, and Benedict Wong, and a sequel is already under development.

