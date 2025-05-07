While we are still reeling from the star-studded fashion affair, the Met Gala 2025, which just happened on May 5, there were times in the past when the event grabbed attention because of its controversies. Over the years, the annual fashion event has often been entangled in controversies that we will never forget. So, as we soak in the beauty of this year’s gala, let’s look at some controversies that created quite a buzz in the past, be it from Demi Lovato leaving the event early, a prankster trying to gatecrash the Met Gala, or Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe moment.

For the unversed, this year’s theme of the fashion event was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and many celebrities had graced the blue carpet while putting their best foot forward. Indian celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, South Korean artists like Jennie and Lisa, and Hollywood stars like Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and many more were in attendance. It was a night full of glitz and glamour.

Demi Lovato Once Left The Met Gala Early And Slammed The Fashion Event

Back in 2016, Demi Lovato had attended the Met Gala but had a terrible experience that led her to leave the event early. She had to deal with a celebrity who was miserable to be around. In 2018 interview with Billboard, the pop star revealed, “This one celebrity was a complete b*tch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

6 years ago today, Demi Lovato attended the Met Gala in New York City, New York (May 2, 2016). pic.twitter.com/v3Qo0NedrU — Demi Lovato Throwbacks (@demithrowbackz) May 2, 2022

Demi had left the event early to attend a 10 pm AA meeting. Explaining the situation, the singer shared, “I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting. And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d*ck.”

Kim Kardashian Was Banned From The Met Gala?

Some reports suggested that Kim Kardashian was banned from the Met Gala for many years because Anna Wintour didn’t want to invite reality TV stars. However, Kim made her debut at the fashion event in 2013 when she came with her ex-husband, Kanye West. He was performing that year, so it made sense that his then-wife made an appearance.

Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now. pic.twitter.com/M1so9DVEn4 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

Celebs Got Bashed For Smoking At The Met Gala

It had been one of the most controversial moments at the Met Gala when the celebs were caught smoking in the bathroom at the 2017 Met Gala. The health department of New York City took action against it and wrote a letter to the Met. In the letter, the Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, penned, “We were dismayed to read reports that some celebrities chose smoking as their fashion accessory and flagrantly violated New York City’s smoking laws.”

A group of celebrities was seen smoking inside the bathroom, which violated the Smoke Free Air Act. After the letter, the Met responded that a very restricted number of celebs did it and that they would be more careful about the same in the future.

Solange Knowles And Jay-Z’s Fight In The Elevator

At the Met Gala afterparty in 2014, Solange Knowles and Jay-Z got into a fight in the elevator, and it created quite a fuss, as per the security footage. The moment went viral and sparked controversies online. However, 10 days after the footage was leaked, the family issued an official statement that read, “As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in public. They both have apologized to each other, and we have moved forward as a united family.”

Há 10 anos, Solange dava uma surra no Jay-Z dentro de um elevador após descobrir que ele estava traindo Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/eK3QWDE5My — aiTunes (@aiTunesOF) May 5, 2024

Later, Jay-Z also discussed the incident in a 2017 interview (via JustJared): “We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool. That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period.”

Kim Kardashian Went On An Extensive Diet To Fit Into The Marilyn Monroe Dress?

In the 2022 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian attended the event wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday Mr. President. However, there were speculations that the reality TV star had damaged the outfit later. But did you know Kim had undergone an extensive diet and lost 16 pounds to fit in that ensemble? Yes, that’s right.

Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. pic.twitter.com/o9auAd2tF8 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2022

In an interview with Allure in 2022, Kim Kardashian revealed that she had a painful psoriasis outbreak because of the diet. She explained how she got it as she added meat into her diet despite being on plant-based foods, “Psoriasis broke out over my body, and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn’t really move my hands. I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”

Well, did you know about these five most controversial moments that happened at the Met Gala in the past?

