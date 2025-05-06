Quentin Tarantino is one of the most influential Hollywood filmmakers who has never exactly played by the rules. Whether it’s his quintessential visual style, stylized violence, or bold storytelling, Tarantino’s movies have always stood apart from the rest. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker was once asked to name his all-time favorite films, and his reply included films like Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, and Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. But these were his favorite films directed by other filmmakers.

Quentin Tarantino’s Favorite Film Directed By Him

When Quentin Tarantino was asked to pick his favorite movie from his directorial filmography, the reply was prompt and surprised many fans. In an earlier interview with Howard Stern, the host quizzed Tarantino about the defining movie of his life and the best one he ever did. This time, Tarantino didn’t give a diplomatic answer (like they are all his children, or that his most-liked film depends on when someone asked that question). Instead, he confessed, “I really do think that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie.” So, many movie buffs who might have thought about Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, or Inglourious Basterds being Quentin Tarantino’s personal favorite were utterly surprised.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Plot & Cast

Set in 1969, the period comedy-drama follows the story of a once-famous television actor, Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), who has a tough time finding meaningful work in an evolving Hollywood. Along with his close friend and long-time stunt double Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt), he tries his best to stay afloat. The film’s ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, and Al Pacino, among many others.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Critics & Audience Feedback

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. The movie received a critics’ score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 7.6/10. The film bagged two Oscars in the Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt) and the Best Production Design categories.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer

