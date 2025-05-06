You might already know about the popular entertainment website called Letterboxd, an Auckland-based film-focused social platform for diehard movie buffs. The international platform is renowned for its movie-centric global lists, such as ‘Top 50 Movies’ lists and the One Million & Two Million watched lists, amongst others. A few days back, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners found a place on the Letterboxd top 50 movies list (from 2025). And now, Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Thunderbolts*, has entered the coveted international list. But has it outranked Sinners?

Thunderbolts* & Sinners Letterboxd Ranks

The widely admired Marvel superhero movie is currently ranked 31st with a 3.8 user rating on the Letterboxd top 50 movies list. And in doing that, it has outranked Alex Garland’s highly rated war film Warfare, which was released on 11th April 2025. On the other hand, the critically acclaimed and commercially successful horror film Sinners is placed at Rank 2 with a 4.2 user rating on the Letterboxd list. So, Sinners is leading by a huge margin compared to Thunderbolts* on the Letterboxd list. Both Sinners and Thunderbolts* are still running in theatres across the globe.

Top 5 Films on Letterboxd Top 50 List of 2025

In the Letterboxd Top 50 list, the topmost film is a documentary titled The Encampments, which is about the 2024 Palestine solidarity campus encampments at Columbia University. The second spot is bagged by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan. In the third, fourth, and fifth spots are Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi’s docudrama From Ground Zero, Chinese animated action-adventure film Ne Zha 2, and the American drama Sorry, Baby, respectively.

Thunderbolts* Plot & Cast

The film revolves around a group of misfit anti-heroes who find themselves in a death trap masterminded by Valentina Allegra. The ragtag team must set aside their differences and accomplish a dangerous mission while dealing with their past demons. The films features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and David Harbour in pivotal roles.

Thunderbolts* Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

Thunderbolts* is certified fresh and has received an excellent critics’ score of 88% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and an even better audience score of 94%. The movie has an IMDb user rating of 7.7/10.

Thunderbolts* Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Thunderbolts* here.

