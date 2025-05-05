The TWD Universe within the show has expanded and incorporated several offshoot trajectories, which can be a little confusing to keep track of. The timeline in The Walking Dead universe is different from what we usually see. While we usually use A.D. or B.C. to mark the historical dates, the TWD universe reportedly has a time marker of its own.

With the premiere of Dead City season 2, there was an unmentioned presence of date in one of the scenes in the first episode. The entrance of the Bricks’ residence had the date “Founded 17 P.D.I.” This dating method could mean a timeline after the outbreak of the dead. While there has been no confirmation about the usage of a new time measure in the show, it can be assumed that there is one, as some characters have shown a strong preference for documentation and knowledge gathering.

Season two of The Walking Dead: Dead City takes place a few months after the events of season one. While the overall events in the spin-off take place a handful of years after the original show’s finale season. A confirmed timeline for the events is yet to be established in the show, however, this mention of a “P.D.I” reference could provide clarity on the chronology of events in the latest season.

The Walking Dead: Dead City – Plot, cast, and episode details

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan return as Maggie and Negan from the original show. They are joined by Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Mahina Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco, and Keir Gilchrist in pivotal roles this season. The events of this spin-off show take place as Maggie and Negan travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan to find Maggie’s son, Hershel.

Episode 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will air on May 11, 2025. This season reportedly consists of eight episodes, airing every Sunday until June 22, 2025.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: 10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In The Acclaimed HBO Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News