The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam moving into Steffy and Finn’s house after finding out his inoperable brain tumor, which has put his life at risk. Hope got suspicious after seeing the change in his living arrangement and went over to ask, but she kept it a secret from her.

There’s a lot of family drama, emotional turmoil and revelations on the way this week for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in the city of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: May 5, 2025

The first episode of the week features Steffy urging Liam to tell Hope about his prognosis. It is no secret that Liam is on his deathbed. His brain has an inoperable tumor and unless a miracle happens, he is running out of time. This life changing news has shocked not just him but also Steffy and Finn.

They let him into their home so he could spend time with his and Steffy’s daughter Kelly while also helping him around in his weakened state. Then there’s the secrecy Liam has maintained around his health. Nobody except the doctor, Steffy and Finn know about the reality of his health’s situation.

He does not want anyone else to know and is simply trying to live while he can. When Hope arrived at Steffy and Finn’s house, wondering why Liam was staying at their place, he lied and claimed there were plumbing issues. Hope wasn’t convinced and remains suspicious about what is happening.

Meanwhile, Steffy has been having a hard time dealing with the truth about Liam. She was once married to him, they have a long history together and they even have a daughter. It’s been hard for her to accept the fact that he might not be alive for long. Finn is being quite a supportive husband to her.

Steffy thinks Hope deserves to know the truth about Liam. While Steffy and Hope have had a strong enmity over the years, Hope and Liam were once married and also have a strong past together. This is why she encourages Liam to share the reality with Hope. It’s no secret that Liam is stubborn.

It’s going to be an uphill task for her to convince him to reveal the truth to Hope, but will she be successful? Or will Liam absolutely refuse to even entertain the possibility? How will this change things? Stay tuned for more.

