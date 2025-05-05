The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Audra and Victor’s deal getting stronger, Sally and Chelsea leaving Marchetti to join Abbott Communications and Newman Media, Summer leaving for Italy to find her new creative directors and Mariah keeping secrets from her wife Tessa.

From suspicions and confessions to new deals and job opportunities, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 5, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nate being suspicious of Audra’s deal with Victor. Will he confront her about it and question why she is taking the risk to align with the ruthless Newman patriarch? Meanwhile, Phyllis retaliates against Billy. He fired her from Abbott Communications, and she is now out for revenge. What will she do to make him suffer for the same?

Lastly, Damian tries to make amends with Lily. He has started liking her and does not want her to distrust him. Will he be able to win her trust and her heart as he spreads his roots here in Genoa City to get close to his family?

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Up next, Diane makes a confession to Jack. What could it be about and will it change anything? Meanwhile, Victoria confides in Nick. What is she now sharing with her brother? Could it be about Cole’s dwindling health? On the other hand, Tessa is troubled by Mariah’s behavior. Is she suspicious?

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

When Victor challenges Chelsea’s loyalty, will she be able to rise up to it or will she combust under the pressure as always? Elsewhere, Jack demands that Billy apologize to Diane. What exactly has he done to his sister-in-law? Lily makes a shocking business deal, but is it going to be Aristotle Dumas?

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Victor strikes a nerve with Billy. Is this going to lead to some drama? Devon finds himself in a tough position with his family. How will he manage things? When Holden gives Damian a warning, could it be about Lily’s intentions?

Friday, May 9, 2025

The last episode of the week sees Victor hitting Kyle where it hurts. What is up his sleeves? Elsewhere, Nikki gives Claire a reality check. Is this going to be about her boyfriend Kyle or her father Cole? Lastly, Chelsea struggles working with Adam. Is this going to be the end of their unwanted rebound?

