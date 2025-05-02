The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor raising the games with Audra. On the other hand, Lauren lost patience with Michael and confronted him about his plan to go against Victor by rushing to Jack. And lastly, Summer dealt with a sudden professional crisis at Marchetti.

There’s lots of drama and exciting new scenes on the way with storylines unfolding and changing dynamics of the characters. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 2, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama set in Genoa.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 2, 2025

The last episode of the week features Victor encouraging Adam to play dirty. Now that Adam is heading Newman Media, Victor is intent on using the opportunity to target the Abbotts. Adam already has a rivalry with Billy, for more reasons than one. Is Victor asking Adam to be the villain for him?

Does the Newman patriarch want his son to target Abbott Communications, which is Billy’s new business venture? How far does Victor want Adam to go and how will this affect things? On the other hand, Chelsea makes a bold move. She told Summer that she was leaving Marchetti for another job which turned out to be Adam’s offer for her to join Newman Media as COO.

This came at the same time as Sally leaving the company to take up Billy’s offer to join Abbott Communications. This put Summer in a fix, leaving her without creative directors for both of her lines. What will she do to fill up these positions at the last moment? And how will Sally and Chelsea’s new journeys go? Especially with Abbott and Newman being direct competitors.

Lastly, Phyllis worries about Daniel. She was let go by Billy from Abbott Communications which made her furious. But she has something bigger to worry about? Her son Daniel is still dealing with the aftermath of Heather’s death. He doesn’t want to join the business side of things. Instead, he has a brand-new creative plan forming that might spark his interest in life again.

It also includes Tessa, but will these two be able to hit off with whatever they are planning? Will this affect Tessa’s marriage with Mariah, especially since the latter is harboring a massive secret of her own from the former? Will Tessa and Daniel fall for each other while Mariah hides secrets from her? Stay tuned to find out what is on store for the characters and stories.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7: Premiere Date, Cast & What To Expect From Reality Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News