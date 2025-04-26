The previous week on The Young and the Restless, Victor and Audra joined hands to separate Kyle and Claire, Diane surprised Jack with the Abbott mansion remodel, Bill offered Sally a job at Abbott Communications, and Claire and Kyle decided to move in together despite the obstacles.

From plotting and tough choices to surprising news and dirty strategies, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor giving Michael an ultimatum. Has he figured out the secret he has been keeping from him? When Lily plays nice with Holden, is it to extract some information about Audra’s past with him? Meanwhile, Jack gives Billy a vote of confidence. Is this related to his new business, Abbott Communications? Or something else instead?

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

When Billy and Phyllis’s partnership takes an unexpected turn, is it good or bad news? Is he going to fire her from the position? How will she react to the same? Meanwhile, Mariah keeps a secret from Tessa. What could it be about? Lastly, Audra schemes with Sally. Are the two friends planning something together about their personal or professional lives?

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Nikki takes matters into her own hands to help Claire and Kyle. Is she set to give them her blessing, despite Victor’s hatred for the pairing? Will she try to convince him, or is something else on her mind? Victoria pushes Cole to make a tough decision. Could it be about his unstable health? Lauren receives unexpected news. Is it somehow related to her husband, Michael?

Thursday, May 1, 2025

The penultimate episode witnesses Victor raising the games with Audra. Is Kyle ready for whatever is coming his way due to their deal? On the other hand, Lauren loses patience with Michael. Is she questioning his choices, knowing how vicious Victor’s anger can be? Lastly, Summer deals with a professional crisis. Is it related to Sally and Chelsea taking up other jobs?

Friday, May 2, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor encouraging Adam to play dirty. Is he hoping to see his son go full steam ahead and demolish any chances Billy has of making Abbott Communication a success? Chelsea makes a bold move, but what could it be about? Phyllis worries about Daniel. Is she scared of what might happen if he fails to find a path?

