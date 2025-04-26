Caution: Spoilers Ahead.

After dropping the first season of Weak Hero Class 1 in 2022, the makers took 3 years to drop the second season. Initially, the action drama was released on the Korean OTT platform Wavve, but later, it shifted to Netflix and used the platform to expand globally. Based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name, Weak Hero Class 2’s storyline picked up where it left off in the last one. Park Ji-Hoon’s character Yeun Si-Eun starts his session as a transfer student in Eunjang High School and tries to avoid chaos or fights.

But things take a different turn when he steps in to help Seo Jun-Tae (Choi Min-Young), who gets bullied by the others. Soon, Si-Eun forms a friendship with Jun-Tae that follows the introduction of two more characters – Park Hu-Min (Ryeo Un) and Go Hyun-Tak (Lee Min-Jae). But as days pass, their friendship attracts Na Baek-Jin’s (Bae Na-Ra) attention, and chaos starts to unfold.

After trying to navigate his life quietly, Yeun Si-Eun yet again finds himself in the centre of a fight, but this time it’s not against some local thugs or gangsters, it’s much more of a ruthless gang named Union, powered by influential people and led by Na Baek-Jin. Si-Eun and his friends often got involved in a fight with the members of the Union. After facing a lot of hurdles in the last episode of Weak Hero Class 2, the four friends reunited again and chalked out a plan to take down the Union. They fix a date for a fight between Eunjang High School and the Union.

Si-Eun gets information on the burner bank of Baek-Jin from Geum Seong-Je (Lee Jun-Young) and uses it to create chaos among the members of the Union. It led to crumble down the organization. While the two teams get ready to fight, Si-Eun takes an opportunity to expose Baek-Jin but falls into a trap of Seung-Je. Jun-Tae comes to help him, which gives Si-Eun a moment to charge back at the gang member. On the other hand, during the fight, Baku or Park Hu-Min (Ryeo-Un) loses to Baek-Jin. Just when Baek-Jin announces the result, Si-Eun makes an entry and fights with all his efforts until Baku gets up.

At the end, Baek-Jin loses the fight and Eunjang High School wins, which leads to the fall of Union. But that’s not how it concludes. At the last peg of the episode, it shows Baek-Jin is no more, and the head of the Union, Choi, asks Seung-Je to lead the Union, replacing Baek-Jin. Now, does this mean a third season of Weak Hero Class 2 will follow? We don’t know that yet.

Although there have been a lot of changes made in the K-drama adapted from the webtoon, Weak Hero Class 2’s star cast has given their best performances to put life into their characters. If you haven’t watched it yet, the season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

