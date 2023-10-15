Twenty Five Twenty One is one of those sappy Korean dramas where you tend to start crying even though all of your favorite characters are still alive. The drama features Naam Joo-hyun, who plays Baek Yi-jin and Kim Tae-ri who can be seen as Na Hee-do as the main leads while Choi Hyun-wook as Moon Ji-ung and Bona as Go Yurim can be seen as second leads. The story revolves around a teenage fencer falling in love with a budding journalist and how their relationship evolves and finally sees a conclusion.

To be honest, I had bawled my eyes out while watching the drama, but Twenty Five Twenty One garnered a lot of controversy for “idealizing” and “justifying” the romance between a minor and an adult. Later, the actress in the drama addressed those reports and clarified it all. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

In the drama Twenty Five Twenty One, Nam Joo-hyuk, who played an adult boy’s character, fell in love with Kim Tae-ri’s teenage character Na Hee-do. The story showed that the two of them had a four-year gap, but still, he confessed his feelings. While a lot of people connected to the plot, there were a few who couldn’t agree with the part where the makers glorified the romance between them, which led the drama to face brutal criticisms.

Later, Kim Tae-ri, who portrayed Na Hee-do in the drama, agreed that she knew about it before saying ‘yes’ to the role and addressing the controversy; she said in an interview with Koreaboo, “The scriptwriter, director, and cast all discussed it in great detail and approached it with care.”

Further, Kim Tae-ri explained how she prepped for the role with keeping a lot of things in her mind and revealed, “I thought a lot about at which point Hee Do should start ‘acting differently’ or show changes [in personality]. I struggled with that and even asked myself at times, ‘Is this really what Hee Do would do? ‘” She added, But then Nam Joo Hyuk told me, ‘People don’t change by a lot only because they age.’ And I agreed. I mean, I aged and I may have become different in bits but what I have in my core has not changed. So I realized Hee Do’s identity, her ‘core,’ won’t change. Approaching the character that way made it a lot easier and a lot more natural.”

For the unversed, Twenty Five Twenty One was aired in 2022, and you can still stream it on Netflix.

