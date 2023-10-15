Son Ye-jin never fails to impress her fans with her performances. The South Korean actress needs no introduction, as she is among the highest-paid and most beloved stars in the industry. Throughout her career, the actress has made millions fall in love with her. While we adore the Crash Landing On You star’s acting skills, we also dig her fashion sense and unique style. Keeping it minimalistic, Ye-jin has the charm with which she makes every look breathtaking. She once donned paired a white shirt with latte-colored pants and left us drooling with her s*xy looks.

Ye-jin has been in the industry for over two decades. Despite her debut in 2001, she rose to massive fame with the 2003 shows The Classic and Summer Scent. Since then, the actress has never looked back and dropped her ‘star’ label.

Coming back, the melodrama queen is known for her minimalistic fashion and is also an ambassador for the luxury brand Valentino. She never fails to turn heads with her outfits and can make anything look s*xy. Once, Son Ye-jin wore a loose-fit white shirt and tucked it into her latte-colored pants which also featured an inbuilt belt.

While this might sound a bit simple and casual look to you, wait till Son Ye-jin shows her magic. The actress kept her shirt unbuttoned till she tucked it in and wore a black bralette underneath it. The bralette featured a plunging neckline through which the actress flaunted her goddess-like cl*avage.

The Negotiation actress opted for glammed-up makeup and wore red lipstick. Her short hairdo added to her look’s charm, and her expressive eyes were pure magic. Check out her pictures shared by her agency MSTeam Entertainment here:

Miss cutie to miss hottie in split seconds 💘#SonYeJin pic.twitter.com/q7MXaN2JdQ — ❄️ (@babyeonjinnie) January 26, 2023

On her work front, Son Ye-jin is married to her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin since last year. The couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, in November.

