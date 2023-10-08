Kang Seul-gi, known mononymously as Seulgi, is one of the most popular members of the Korean girl group Red Velvet. Ever since the group’s debut in 2014, Seulgi has steadily gained more fame with her performances, fashion and beauty. Fans have been gushing over her flawless and even-glowing skin. Today, we have delved deeper into her daily skincare routine for all the fans who aim to achieve similar radiant, glass-looking skin.

On different occasions, Seulgi has shared that she has extremely sensitive skin thus she suggests having a minimal skincare routine. The singer is extremely picky about skincare products and always suggests to never buy into the hype as it may not suit your skin type, leading to damage to your skin.

As too many products make Seulgi’s skin breakout, she follows a quite simple and minimalistic skin care routine that includes a hydrating toner instead of a cleanser that might strip off all the moisture of her skin. She uses the toner exactly like a cleanser as she washes her face with water and takes some toner on a cotton pad and gently wipes her face. She repeats it until there’s no sebum on her face.

The Red Velvet member also uses sheet masks as it provides hydration and also have anti-aging properties. On days when Seulgi is tired after work, she uses sheet masks as they are quite convenient to use and extremely hydrating. Her favorite kinds of sheet masks are light and gentle like the ones from Etude House.

Next, she applies a moisturizer to heal the barriers of irritated skin and promote the regeneration of skin cells. Seulgi uses a water-based lotion as a moisturizer for her sensitive skin as they are light and gentle on her skin and provide the right amount of hydration that is required for her skin.

During the winter season or on dry days, Seulgi suggests using cica gel or aloe vera gel as a moisturizer. Cica gel or aloe vera gel has anti-inflammatory properties which help to soothe skin irritation and provide hydration. It is the best product for people with acne-prone skin with blemishes and active acne.

Last but not the least, Seulgi uses hand creams to keep her hands properly nourished and soft and supple. The Red Velvet member applies and carries a hand cream with her to provide instant hydration to her hands.

