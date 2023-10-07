Kim Go-eun is inarguably one of the finest actresses of current times. Not only in Korea, Kim is also a popular figure across the globe, known for her acting prowess, having proved her mettle in K-dramas, including Goblin, King: The Eternal Monarch, Yumi’s Cells, and Little Women. Thanks to her soaring popularity, the actress attracts many brand endorsements, and she is also the face of Chanel in Korea alongside popular names such as G-Dragon, Jennie, Gong Yoo, and Park Seo Joon.

On Friday night, Kim Go Eun along with many prominent showbiz figures, attended Marie Claire Asia Star Awards 2023, presented by Chanel. Making a sophisticated statement like a true blue Hallyu star, Kim Go Eun was decked-up in a shimmery black floor-length form-fitting gown with a middle slit featuring ruffle detailing on straps and neckline. She teamed her bling fit with a deep black sequined jacket and rounded off the look with thigh-high black boots. Her wavy locks parted from the middle rested well on her shoulder.

Further, keeping the accessories to a minimum, she accentuated her breathtaking gown with a diamond-studded neckpiece and earrings, and we bet ‘Goblin’ Gong Yoo is currently fuming with jealousy seeing his bride go out in public looking like a hot shot glamor queen.

Take a look:

In other updates related to Kim Go-eun, the talented actress was recently in the news for her wedding rumors with her ‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ co-star Lee Min-ho. If K-media reports are to be believed, the rumored lovebirds – who have allegedly been dating for three years, are ready to call it forever this year. But neither Kim nor Lee or their agencies have weighed in on the rumors.

For the unversed, Kim Go-eun and Lee Min-ho are reported to have been dating for three years after featuring together in the Netflix K-drama King: The Eternal Monarch. If all the rumors are true, this could be another big star wedding in Hallyuwood after Crash Landing On You’s Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin.

