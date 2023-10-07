Jun Ji-hyun and Kim Soo-hyun starrer ‘My Love from the Star’ is one of the most popular Korean dramas known for its intriguing storyline filled with elements of supernatural thrill along with a dash of romance. The lead pair’s fiery chemistry and adorable off-screen camaraderie also added to the frenzy of the drama, which remains a fan favorite even a decade after its premiere. However, not many know that during its release in 2013, the Korean drama courted many controversies, and one allegation that haunted makers for a long time was a plagiarism claim. Scroll through as we recall the entire episode for you.

My Love from the Star follows an event listed in the Gwanghae Journal from the Joseon Kingdom (1392-1910), which highlighted that a mysterious UFO appeared in Gangwon Province. In the drama adaptation of the event, an alien, who lives on earth as Do Min-joon ( played by Kim Soo-hyun) doesn’t get old despite living in Korea for the past 400 years. Having collected a fortune during his time on the earth, Do takes on the job of a professor which helps him maintain his human disguise while he also prepares to return to his original home. All is well and feels like a part of the plan until he encounters a famous actress Chun Song-i (played by Jun Ji-hyun) whom he initially despises and later falls in love with.

Despite raking high ratings, My Love from the Star found itself mired in controversy after many found an eerie similarity between the K-drama and comic book series “Seol Hee.” While many Korean dramas are adapted from webtoons, this one did not particularly credit any as an inspiration, further fuelling plagiarism controversy. There were many calls to boycott the drama from the lovers of Webtoon who believed makers should have at least credited if they intended to borrow the idea. But the controversy soon died down, and the popularity of K-drama soared high, not only in Korea but also in China where IQIYI also organized a fan event for the finale episode, as per Korea Times.

Kim Soo-hyun is also known for his performance in popular dramas such as It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Dream High and The Moon Embracing The Sun among others.

Meanwhile, Jun Ji Hyun grabbed eyeballs for her irresistible chemistry with Lee Min-ho in the Korean drama The Legend of the Blue Sea. She also has critically acclaimed K-dramas My Sassy Girl, Kingdom, and The Thieves to her credit.

You can watch My Love from the Star on Netflix.

