South Korean actor Park Seo Joon is living the time of his life. After receiving a lot of fame with his shows and movies, he is now on a film-releasing spree. It seems that the actor is currently exploring the sports, drama and thriller genres and is staying away from doing romantic K-dramas and romcoms. As his fans are eager to learn if the actor will return to making such content. Well, not in the near future.

As Seo Joon was recently seen in Concrete Utopia, his Netflix film Dream also came out less than a month ago. Even his latest flick is Korea’s official submission for the 96th Academy Awards. He is also set to make his Hollywood debut with The Marvels.

Throughout his acting career, Park Seo Joon has starred in various romantic comedy dramas, such as She Was Pretty, Fight For My Way, and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. His fans might have to wait a little longer to watch him go back to the romcom genre as he recently clarified the same.

As per Koreaboo, Park Seo Joon, in an interview, said, “Till now, I’ve done many romcoms, so I started wanting to do other genres.” The Marvels star added that he has been challenging himself with other projects and genres since his last K-drama. He said, “Although each rom-com is different, I wanted to change the genre. I want to keep it fun. I’ve been challenging myself since ‘Secretary Kim,’ and I think I haven’t chosen a rom-com since then and will continue to do so moving forward.”

He clarified that he still loves doing romcoms, but exploring different genres is his priority right now. Park Seo Joon said, “Of course, I like romcoms, and I think that the genre is challenging, so I’m not saying I don’t want to romcoms, just that my desire to try something different is greater.”

