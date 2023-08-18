Selena Gomez has been keeping it real ever since she became a Disney star. The singer-actress has never shied away from speaking her heart out and sharing her future plans with her fans. Being in the public eye since a child, all her relationships have also been widely discussed. While the singer’s relationship rumours with Zayn Malik and Jeremy Allen White are making rounds, she has remained silent about it all. Moreover, she has announced her new song ‘Single Soon’. But Sel once revealed how all she wants to do is settle down and start her own family soon.

While Sel was a child actor and appeared on Barney and Friends, she grew to fame by bagging the role of Alex in Wizards of Waverly Place. She went on to do more gigs and also focus on her singing career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez’s dating life is never hidden from anyone. But all the singer wants in her life is a beautiful marriage and a kid. Last year, during an episode of Giving Back Generation vodcast, the ‘Wolves’ singer opened up about her future plans in front of writer Raquelle Stevens. As per US Weekly, she said, “I hope to be married and be a mother; I’m going to get tired of it all eventually, so I’m probably going to devote the majority of my life to philanthropy before I retire. Keeping it real.”

The ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ star did not stop there as she continued to share how her love language was “physical touch” and continued, “I want a husband, and I want that kind of touch.” Selena Gomez further added how she received immense care after spending time with an older person.

Sharing her wonderful experience, Sel said, “It was like being taken care of, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you want a blanket?’. Just very sweet things.”

Well, we can only hope for Selena Gomez to find the perfect guy soon, but for now, we cannot wait for the release of her new song.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Emma Stone Flashed Her Crotch Through A Risky Slit On Oscars’ Red Carpet Suffering A Bizarre Wardrobe Malfunction, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News