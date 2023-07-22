Selena Gomez is all set to become a billionaire thanks to her beauty line Rare Beauty, and it’s just a matter of a few days before the songstress joins the club of Rihanna and her much-coveted status. Selena’s fan following has certainly helped her gain this financial milestone so early, especially on her birthday, as she turns 31 today, the 22nd of July. Scroll below to get the deets!

For the unversed, Gomez started her beauty empire in September of last year, and within a year, it has been flourishing so well and earned triple what it did in 2022. Selena earlier this year became the most followed woman on Instagram, and that staggering fame has also played a significant role in increasing her business.

As per a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez’s current net worth value stands at $800 million and is only $200 million away from becoming a billionaire. The Rare Beauty products range from $5 to around $30, and it is learnt that when the company was launched, it earned $100 million in revenue, while as of now, it has made $300 million.

The report further mentions that 1% revenue of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty gets deposited in the company’s in-house Rare Impact Fund. They even indulge in fundraising events, with one being at the White House last year, where they made $500,000, and they reportedly have plans for $100 million over its first ten years, and 70 per cent of it will go to BIPOC-led organisations.

The news has been going viral on Twitter, and it has been shared on Pop Tinz as well, and as soon as it landed there, people started giving out their takes on it.

One wrote, “Desperately wanted to know this, cheers”

While another said, “so proud of her”

Followed by, “Wow from 95m to 800m,” “meanwhile bts are struggling to pay rent,” and “bigger than any bts member.”

Selena Gomez’s net worth is now estimated to be $800 million. Forbes has yet to release the official number. pic.twitter.com/joEpaqJitZ — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 22, 2023

Thanks to Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez will soon be a billionaire with a net worth of $800 million already, which was around $95-$100 million last year. However, the numbers are not official, and Forbes is yet to confirm the status.

