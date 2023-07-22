The recently released Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie has received all the praise. As the movie had a decent opening, it is being liked by the audiences as well as the critics. Margot Robbie starrer is a joyride and has surprisingly touched upon the social issues that no one saw coming. However, while joking, the movie has plenty of jokes as it even takes a dig at another Warner Bros project, Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

While the Snyderfans are one of the most loyal fanbases on the internet, they were not quite happy with the dig. In the Margot Robbie starrer movie, the joke comes relatively late in the movie, after Ryan Gosling’s Ken has taken the idea of patriarchy to Barbieland. Later, the Writer version of the doll, played by Alexandria Shipp, says, “It’s like I’ve been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to the scene, fans of Zack Snyder assumed that the joke was not on the movie and was on them instead. When asked about it, the Barbie director admitted she didn’t fully realise the Snyderverse’s appeal. In a conversation with ComicBook.com, Greta Gerwig said, “I didn’t even… Because I don’t have a dog in this fight, I didn’t even really know, I knew it was a thing. I don’t know the contours of all the ins and outs.”

Greta Gerwig admitted that the writer’s version of Barbie “had a vague knowledge of, and then all of a sudden in a certain state, it really meant a lot to her, and then it went away.” However, it was a relatively harmless gag and doesn’t really comment on Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s quality or content.

With all that, the movie has given tough competition to its competitor release, Oppenheimer. While Nolan’s atomic epic has been called the movie of the year, Margot Robbie starrer has isn’t left behind as it has been getting appreciation from the audiences as well as critics.

Let us know what do you think about Barbie, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Johnny Depp’s Energy Made Jennifer Grey Say “It Was A F*cking Bonfire” & How She Had Never Seen A Guy Like Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News