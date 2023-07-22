After a long time, we are witnessing a big clash with Oppenheimer and Barbie mania taking over, and it’s a great time for all box office enthusiasts. As per projections, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s musical fantasy has expectedly taken the lead at ticket windows. However, in IMDb ratings, Cillian Murphy’s film is well ahead and a clear winner. Keep reading to know more!

Not all clashes are detrimental, as the ongoing battle is turning out to be a win-win situation for the makers and audiences as well. Both biggies cater to a different section of viewers, and there are many who have already watched or planning to watch both Hollywood releases. As the journey has started with positive feedback on both sides, let’s check out their ratings.

As we write, Oppenheimer has been rated 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb and includes a vote of around 52,000 people. On the other side, Barbie is lagging behind with a current rating of 7.7 out of 10 with around 29,000 votes. As it’s just a day since both films arrived, a huge turnaround will be seen in the coming days.

A week ago, we compared the BookMyShow interests of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie. In it, Nolan’s directorial had scored a huge victory by enjoying interest from 239.3K people. On the other hand, Greta’s film showed 92.4K people interested.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan recently opened up about the box office clash in an interview with IGN. He said, “Summer is a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this for a long time. For those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here, and that’s terrific.”

