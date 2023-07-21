Hollywood is a weird place for everyone. While some find it amusing, some find it a dark place. Some make their name in the industry, while some struggle to get their first break. Adding to the list of weird incidents, Dakota Johnson once shared about Alfred Hitchcock, who gave her mom Melanie Griffith a miniature of her grandmother in a coffin. Read on to find out what she had to say!

Dakota made her name in the showbiz industry by struggling and making her way to the top. She got fame and success after the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, she will be seen next in Sony’s Spiderverse movie, Madame Web. However, things were not as easy as it seemed for the actress.

In the past, Dakota Johnson shared how director Alfred Hitchcock ruined her grandma’s career because she didn’t agree to sleep with him, during a conversation The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter podcast. Adding more about the director, she said it was completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry.

However, it was not the only thing Dakota shared about the director harassing her grandmother, Tippi Hedren. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress revealed that he even sent a a miniature of her grandmother, in a coffin to the her mother, Melanie Griffith. In an another interview with Vanity Fair, Dakota Johnson said that her mother received the creepy mini coffin as a Christmas gift from Hitchcock when she was just a child.

“What happened with my grandmother was horrific because Hitchcock was a tyrant. He was talented and prolific — and important in terms of art — but power can poison people,” said the actress about the veteran director.

The grandmother of Dakota Johnson once shared in her 2016 memoir Tippi and wrote that Alfred Hitchcock terrorized her for years after she rejected his advances. For the unversed, she was famously Hitchcock’s muse, appearing in his films The Birds and Marnie. In her memoir, she accused Hitchcock of sexually assaulting her and ruining her career by stopping other filmmakers from hiring her for other projects.

