Dakota Johnson appeared in Fifty Shades Of Grey movies going all in for BDSM and raunchy scenes with her co-star Jamie Dornan but in reality, the actress was tired of enacting them dubbing them as “tedious.” Dakota in an interview shared that since the s*x scenes were not real, enacting them for hours proved to be tiresome for her adding that she was done with it. Scroll down to read the details.

Dakota Johnson shot to fame with Fifty Shades Of Grey in 2015. The actress gained more success with two more parts of the movie, namely Fifty Shades: Darker in 2017 and Fifty Shades: Freed in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Fandom Wire, Dakota Johnson, in an earlier interview of hers, claimed, “I’m filming the next two instalments of the Fifty Shades movies back-to-back. I’m doing one [of the s*x scenes] today. It’s not … comfortable. It’s pretty tedious.” Dakota added, “We’re not having actual s*x. But I’ve been simulating s*x for seven hours straight right now, and I’m over it.” The actress, in a different interview, had earlier revealed that she wanted to do her own s*x scenes in Fifty Shades Of Grey without a body double as it “would have felt like a cop-out if I did. If I was going to do this job, I was going to do it 100 per cent and give it everything. I wanted to be true and honest to the role and the character. I don’t have a problem with n*dity. I think it is beautiful, and so I was OK with that.”

Dakota Johnson’s co-star Jamie Dornan too once shed light on how he prepared for his role in Fifty Shades Of Grey, saying he once visited a real-life sx du*ngeon to research his part as the dominant.

“It was a very strange way to spend a Tuesday evening, and I probably won’t have many like it,” said Dakota’s co-actor.

Jamie Dornan added, “I was sober, but they did give me a room-temperature beer which I nursed through the experience. It was…an eye-opener.”

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Refused To Eat Shawarma In The Avengers’ Post Credit Scene To Maintain Continuity & ‘Was Not Happy With It’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News