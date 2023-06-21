Scarlett Johansson is often compared to Marilyn Monroe, and the reasons are obvious. Both are considered the s*xiest women in Hollywood with blonde hair, perfect hourglass figures, striking looks and the huskiest voices ever. Everything about the Lucy actress is crafted to perfection, and she is truly a stunner in all possible ways. That is why it is surprising to know that the actress was once rejected for several commercials because of her voice!

The diva has a unique voice which is the proper amalgamation of husky and seductive. It would not be wrong to say that her voice adds more to her s*x appeal. But during a conversation, she once revealed that producers did not like her voice at all. Scroll on to learn more.

As per FandomWire, Scarlett Johansson said how she was constantly rejected from commercials and said, “They never liked me, because of my voice, and I would have these huge temper tantrums afterward. My mom and I were in the subway once, and I was having some temper tantrum, and I’d just come from this commercial. She was like, ‘You know what? We’re not going out for commercial auditions anymore.’”

What a shocker! While talking to Candis Magazine, Scarlett Johansson added, “When I was a little kid, I trained as a singer because I really wanted to do musical theatre, but my voice was so deep it was impossible for me to get cast! So I went into acting instead.”

It’s not the first time when the Black Widow actress talked about rejections. She had once revealed how her character, Natasha Romanoff was first offered to Emily Blunt, who later refused the project.

Well, despite the rejections and criticism about her voice, Scarlett remains one of the most attractive and talented women in Hollywood.

