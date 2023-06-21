American actor, Jason Momoa has been a part of many prestigious projects, including Game of Thrones, Baywatch, Aquaman franchise, Fast X and others and proved his worth as an actor. However, Jason often faces controversy because of his casual behaviour, be it being n*ked while doing interviews or something else.

Once Jason was accused of touching two young kids inappropriately at an Aquaman event and had stirred up controversy for making those children uncomfortable. Later, it was clarified. Now, the video is resurfacing once again, slamming the actor, but here’s how netizens have been reacting to it. Scroll below to watch it.

A short clip from the 2019 old video is doing rounds on the internet once again, where Jason Momoa can be seen touching two young kids inappropriately on their chest while attending an event with them. While the internet user made it look like Jason was a villain who was driving that young girl uncomfortable with his touch, she was actually his daughter.

Check out the clip shared on YouTube and the original video from Metatube:

While a lot of internet users abused Jason for making such a gesture, in the original video, a few netizens came in support of the Fast X actor and clarified that the kids were his own children. One of them wrote, “That’s his daughter and his son….he was emotional and wanted to keep them close.”

Another one commented, “The #metoo movement has turned people into oversensitive freaks, who take innocent situations and pervert them to make people look bad.”

One comment read, “Relax you crazy a*s people, of course, the hidden camera guy is try to sell this for money, leave them alone, looks like a super happy family you pricks!!”

One of them penned, “I agree, I truly see nothing inappropriate going on here. I see a proud father and a little girl with the moodset of “c’mon dad,stop clinging!” His hand is also on his son. It really makes you wonder what kind of perversions go through some people’s heads to make comments like that,or maybe it reminds them of something that happened to them that they need to cope with.”

For the unversed, Jason Momoa has two children a daughter, Lola Iolani, born in 2007 and a son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha born in 2008, with his ex-partner Lisa Bonet. Lisa and Jason parted ways in 2022.

Well, did you know about this video and the controversy that stirred around it? Let us know.

