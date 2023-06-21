Breaking Bad is one of the cult series which has a massive fan following all around the globe. While the cast has swooned the audiences, not many would know that one of its leading actors, Bryan Cranston voiced Lord Ram. Not to forget, the recently released Adipurush has been called out for the performance of its lead actor Prabhas as many did not like his portrayal of the main lead.

Reacting to the same, many have found the fact and is talking about it. Adipurush has been through many controversies, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the lead actor. While many are calling out the movie for its poor VFX and CGI, the movie has some supporters supporting the Om Raut-directed magnum opus.

As per a report by Republic World, Hollywood actor Bryan Cranston, who is best known for his role as Walter White in the popular drama Breaking Bad, was the voice behind Yugo Sako-Ram Mohan’s legendary animation movie – Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram. This adaptation of Ramayana has been considered one of the greatest adaptations of the Hindu epic. It has also been immortalised among 90s kids and adults since it first emerged in 1992.

The movie was directly released for television and home entertainment systems but was also adapted for American audiences. When it was released in the US back in 2001, Bryan Cranston recounted his experience with Hindustan Times. “I enjoyed the storytelling, and from an actor’s standpoint, to be able to tell a story only through your voice as opposed to being on camera was very challenging. But I really enjoyed doing that,” said the actor.

While the Prabhas-led Adipurush is currently running in theatres, netizens have been talking about the animated movie and appreciating the visuals. Along with that, the movie has been accused of copying the final battle scene from The Avengers.

