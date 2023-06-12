Bryan Cranston insists he is “not retiring”.

The ‘Breaking Bad’ actor, 67, made headlines after telling GQ he planned to quit showbiz for six months but has now used social media to clarify the remarks and said he would not work for a year – after he turns 70.

Bryan Cranston said in a long post on Instagram, alongside a carousel of pictures of him with his actress wife Robin Dearden, 69, on a red carpet: “Hey everyone, I hope this little message finds you well. Some news came out that wasn’t entirely clear… even to me. So I wanted to set the record straight.

“I am not retiring.”

He added about still going ahead with his plan to put “pause” on his career: “What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy c*** – 70!

“I’m not even sure what ‘pausing’ means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things; First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven’t been able to in the last 25 years… not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into – well, let’s be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences.”

Bryan Cranston went on: “Secondly, it gives me a sort of ‘reset’ in my career. I’ve had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades – with playing characters on TV, films, and on stage that I could only have dreamt about… until it actually happened.

“I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities. That said, I feel as though I’m beginning to run out of fresh ideas in how to play characters that I’m being offered.

“So exploring a more expanded life experience will give me the chance to replenish my soul and prepare for whatever roles I may be afforded in a more authentic way.”

Telling his 5.1 million Instagram followers how he’s also going to step away from social media, Bryan added: “I will unplug from social media, step off the hamster wheel of business, and dive into the classic novels that I’ve always promised myself I would read but haven’t… But before that happens, I’ve got some unfinished business.

“Several films are coming out soon that I’m very proud of, I am producing a few stories for TV that I really love, and I am circling my attention on returning to Broadway – but this time in a new light… more on that later.

“For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career. I never take my good fortune for granted. I am blessed, and man, do I know it. I wish all of you well…and I’ll see you down the road. Love, Bryan.”

Bryan has three upcoming projects in the works –spy thriller ‘Argylle’, also starring Henry Cavill, 40, as well as the drama ‘Everything’s Going to be Great’, co-starring Allison Janney, 63, and the comedy ‘Jackpot’ with Jennifer Garner, 51, and 39-year-old Mila Kunis.

