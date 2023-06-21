A lot is happening in the DCU at the moment. The Flash, one of the last films of the old timeline is in the theatres, James Gunn is busy building his DCU, Superman: Legacy casting is underway, the work on the rest of the projects continues, Tom Cruise is being an eye for Green Lantern, etc. But amid all of this, the mystery around who the next Batman will be in The Brave And The Bold is massive. And no, it’s not George Clooney, James has confirmed. So is it The Boys star Jensen Ackles, like the fans are speculating? Well, the actor himself has decided to break the silence.

If you aren’t aware, in the new DCU, James has first planned to introduce the veteran superheroes. While he is working on Superman: Legacy, he has also announced The Brave And The Bold, which will be directed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti. Both the films are listed under Chapter One: Gods And Monsters of the DCU. Turns out now the buzz around Batman is getting more intense by each passing day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the release of The Flash, almost everyone was convinced (SPOILER AHEAD) that George Clooney’s cameo by the end meant he was coming back in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU. But Gunn was quick to shun the rumours. Now Jensen Ackles, who has been pitched for the part by his loyal fans, has decided to talk about it.

As per a Comicbook report, Jensen Ackles recently attended a fan event where he was asked about his interest in playing Batman in The Brave And The Bold. The actor while taking a friendly dig at Pedro Pascal, said, “Uh, I don’t know. Even if I knew, I wouldn’t tell you. I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I wanna do it? Yes. Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something.”

Jensen Ackles added, “Look, right now nobody’s talking about anything. There’s a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything. Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I’m good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up.”

Jensen Ackles talks about the possibility of him playing Batman. pic.twitter.com/CBjsKAjYpG — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 19, 2023

However, James Gunn has confirmed that The Brave And The Bold casting is yet to be done, which means Jensen Ackles still has a shot at Batman. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Reportedly Turned Down A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Spinoff & Co-Star Jennifer Stone Reveals “I’m Not Sure If Sel Even Remembers…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News