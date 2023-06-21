Simon Pegg admits that the Mission: Impossible cast and crew are always worried about Tom Cruise’s spectacular stunts.

The 53-year-old actor reprises his role as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission: Impossible 7 and constantly fears that his co-star’s daring nature could get the better of him.

Simon Pegg told Deadline at the movie’s Rome premiere, “You know, I’m lucky because Benji just kind of stays behind the computer and he does his thing. Tom is jumping off cliffs on a motorbike, you know, he’s hanging off trains – it’s genuinely dangerous stuff.”

He continued, “There’s always a sense that, you know, one day, something might go wrong… we might lose Tom, you know. Anytime there’s a big stunt, we all have that sense of, you know, fear, but he always pulls it off.”

Pegg is also working on the new movie’s sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two and is unaware of any plans to bring the action franchise to an end.

The ‘Shaun of the Dead’ star said, “I have no idea, we’ll have to wait and see if it’s the end of me. If it went on, then I’ll be sitting there in the cinema watching it for sure.”

Tom was at the premiere and reiterated his commitment to making blockbusters for the big screen as the film industry bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood legend, who returns as Ethan Hunt in the film, said, “I want to make movies, I make movies for the big screen; that is what I do. I understand. There’s other areas and other platforms, I understand that I’ve studied everything up down and centre, from making movies to studios to distribution. And I understand that I make movies for audiences, first and foremost.”

