After many controversies and delays, Ezra Miller starrer The Flash has finally hit the theatres and has been discussed on the internet. While many are applauding the movie, some of them are calling out the movie because of its poor CGI and VFX. With all that, eagle-eyed fans have found a resemblance to a movie by Dwayne Johnson, which is not Black Adam. Read on to find out more about it!

Taking to Twitter, a user pointed out The Flash’s poor CGI and VFX. Comparing the putrid pixelation of countless characters, backdrops, and action sequences reminded the netizens of Dwayne Johnson’s The Scorpion King. “The CGI in The Flash looks like the same crap that they used to make the Scorpion King in Mummy Returns back in 2001,” said the tweet.

Take A Look:

Again, like I have said for weeks. The CGI in the Flash looks like the same crap that they used to make the Scorpion King in Mummy Returns back in 2001. Yes it’s that bad https://t.co/WwTNXdahY7 pic.twitter.com/u6ZRBNbTuh — Michael Sheehy (@MichaelSheehyJr) June 16, 2023

The comparison came after the comments of director Andy Muschietti claiming that the sketchy CGI was done on purpose. The statement by The Flash director got to rank up there was one of the most incredulous.

Reacting to the tweet, another user commented about the poor CGI of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and added, “They’re going to watch “The Flash” because the CGI is utter garbage.”

People who thought “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” had bad CGI are in for a treat if they’re going to watch “The Flash” because the CGI is utter garbage. Like early 2000s bad. Like the Rock in “The Scorpion King” bad. It’s unfortunate because it’s a fun-ish film. — Simon (@simonlieu) June 16, 2023

“It makes the infamous Scorpion King look good,” said another user.

#theflash um what to say. A lot of it makes little sense, it is enjoyable in parts though. However – that CGI – it makes the infamous Scorpion King look good. Its so atrociously bad in segments that I think maybe they wanted it to look bad on purpose to look artificial. — Ken Devitt (@KenDevitt) June 15, 2023

Another talked about the poor CGI of The Flash and said, “Everything in the speed force is ps4 level (and not the best ones). Go see it, fun time, but missed opportunity.”

Ok #TheFlash is good, great story amazing Micheal Keaton, but let’s be honest, 80% of the visual fx are Scorpion King level and kill the emotion of most cameo. Everything in the speed force is ps4 level (and not the best ones). Go see it, fun time, but missed opportunity. — Jean-Philippe Durand (@djpweb) June 15, 2023

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

