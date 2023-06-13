Tom Cruise boosted the morale of director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti, as he really liked Ezra Miller starrer The Flash movie. As it was reported earlier that the Hollywood megastar did watch the movie before its theatrical release at a special screening, the movie’s makers confirmed the news at the red carpet event. While the movie has been one of the most buzzed-about film projects in DC’s arsenal, many are looking forward to it.

Back in March, it was revealed that the Mission Impossible star had words of praise for the DC movie as he became a fan of the scarlet speedster. It was reported that the actor loved the movie so much that he called the director “out of the blue”, saying how the new DC movie was basically “everything you want in a movie.”

Speaking to Games Radar, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti confirmed the report of Tom Cruise applauding The Flash movie. They confirmed that the actor got to see the finished cut of the movie, and his words of praise did help in boosting their confidence regarding the project. Along with the Mission Impossible actor, it was Stephen King, who also offered his praise for the film.

“If anything, [we got] more confidence in the thing that we did because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise and Stephen King] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything,” said Andy Muschietti.

Adding to the director’s remark, Barbara echoed about how Tom Cruise called and talked to them for 15 minutes and praised the film. “It’s a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely,” said the producer.

While the early reviews of The Flash are out, the movie is set to release on 16th June.

