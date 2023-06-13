Over the years of her career, Zendaya has proved her worth as an actress with her acting skills and by doing a varied range of projects, including Spider-Man movies, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria, Dune and many more. Apart from being an actress, she is also a fashionista and can make a casual outfit look hot.

However, recently there were reports doing rounds that Daya had been turned away from a restaurant for not following a certain dress decorum. But now her rep has clarified and shut down those reports. Scroll below to get to the scoop.

Apparently, according to reports, Zendaya was allegedly denied entry to Terrazza Borromini, Rome, as her black crop top didn’t adjust with the restaurant’s dress code. Now, the Euphoria actress’s rep, Scott Newman, slammed those reports in an interview with Page Six and said, “This is completely false.”

For the unversed, the Spider-Man actress was wearing a black strapless crop top and loose-fitted pants. She paired it with a brown belt and black leather brogues and kept her look classy with a designer handbag and gold bracelets. However, Scott Newman further stated that the group with whom Zendaya was out “realised” that they had already eaten from that place before, so they “left and went to another place.”

A few days back, Zendaya was seen at Bulgari’s new luxury hotel, Bulgari Hotel Roma’s opening. However, there she faced an almost wardrobe fiasco as the original outfit that she was about to wear was ‘lost in transit’. In an Instagram story, she had written, “Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s @bulgarihotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt…a @maisonvalentino suit smile @luxurylaw.”

Later, she was seen in a mesh patterned see-through top adorned with crystals and paired with a power-shoulder blazer and formal pants. She flaunted Bulgari’s serpentine bracelet with the outfit.

Well, what are your thoughts about this? Let us know.

