The 26-year-old actress Zendaya has already attained quite a successful career in Hollywood with her hard work, dedication and immensely powerful acting skills. She has been a part of many prestigious projects and proved her worth as an actress in every one of them. Be it playing a teenage undercover, a nerd, or a drug addict – she has done it all and how. However, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. So, check out her highest-paid roles so far throughout her career.

Daya is not only an outstanding actress, but she is also a great singer and dancer. And her participation in Dancing with the Stars is proof of the same, and well, her singing talent we have already seen in the Euphoria series. Thank God she is not a model cause, my God, she would give a run to all the supermodels for money with her stunning looks and red-carpet walk.

Shake It Up

Shake It Up (2010-2013) was Zendaya’s first breakthrough, and according to EntityMag, she had earned $140,000 potentially for her role across the three seasons.

Frenemies

In 2012, Zendaya was seen in the Disney-made-for-TV film Frenemies, and it was her first introduction to film acting. For her role, she was paid $284K.

Zendaya in Zapped

In 2014, Zen appeared in the Comedy/Fantasy Disney Channel Movie Zapped, where she was paid $162,000.

KC Undercover

Zendaya’s one of the most iconic characters, KC Cooper, was appreciated by the audience. She played a teenage undercover for the series (2015-2018), and she received $400,00 per season.

Zendaya in Dancing with the Stars

Daya had appeared in the reality show when she was 16 years old. For signing the contract, she received $125,000. And for being in the show, she earned $10,000 per week till the fourth week, followed by $20,000 for the fifth and sixth, $30,000 for the seventh and eighth and $50,000 for the ninth and tenth. Not bad, huh!

Malcolm and Marie

Zendaya earned approximately $300K for one of her most appreciated performances in the Netflix film Malcolm and Marie.

Dune

For Dune, Zendaya earned $300K for her brief 7-minute role in the film. Fans were disappointed to see her so little in the movie and are now highly anticipating to see what the actress has in store for Dune 2.

Spider-Man franchise

Zendaya earned $300K each from Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, she earned $2 million, but when the film hit massive success, she may have certainly earned $10 million from the movie.

Euphoria

Zendaya’s role as Rue is probably one of her bests till date. And from season 1 and season 2, accumulatively, the actress might have earned $10 million. However, for the third season, the actress has asked $1 million per episode, which made her one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Well, it’s quite clear that Zendaya is only going to rise and shine like the superstar she is. What are your thoughts about her salary hike throughout her career? Let us know!

