James Corden is one of the funniest and wittiest television hosts in Hollywood. He is also close friends with a lot of celebrities that come on his show, and one of them is Adele. The singer spent some amazing time with the host before his show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, came to an end. They shot for the fun segment of the show, Carpool Karaoke, one last time and shared emotional details about her divorce and their friendship.

James became the new host of the talk show in 2014 as he succeeded Craig Ferguson. He made his debut with the show in 2015 and made quite a few changes to the show’s format. But the key element remained the same where multiple guests were interviewed simultaneously by Corden. The talk show is now coming to an end, and its final episode will air on April 27.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the final episode, Adele will be seen giving James Corden a ride and sharing funny and emotional moments during the Carpool Karaoke segment. During the conversation, the singer got teary-eyed while talking about her divorce and how her friend supported her throughout that phase. She said, “It was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult. Whereas the year before, I left Simon and stuff like that. But you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo.” Adele and Simon Konecki tied the knot in 2018 and parted ways in 2021.

Adele added that James Corden never made the situation awkward and always did everything in a fun and lighthearted manner. She explained, “And I remember you used to do it with humour as well. You’d be like, ‘Good luck with that one,’ with anything I was pursuing. You were always like an adult to me—you and Julia—and you’d always give me advice.”

James and Adele both got emotional when they mentioned that after the show ends, the host and his family would move back to England, and the singer would remain in LA. “It’s blown my mind you’ve done this for me. I love you and we have had the best times here. Our friendship and our families’ friendship, it has nothing to do with distance,” the host said.

The Rolling In The Deep singer emotionally added, “You’re my best friend in the whole world. I’m going to miss you so much.”

Take A Look:

For more such news and details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Robert Pattinson Once Had Twilight Fans Coming Up To Him Bleeding From Their Neck & Asking Him To Lick It, Netizens Say “Those Were The Wild Days”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News