Comedian and host James Corden is currently in the last season of his hit talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the finale season, the host invited some new guests, which also included the South Korean girl band BLACKPINK. While the Carpool Karaoke with the four K-Pop stars was a hit, Corden received a massive backlash from BTS’ fan ARMY. Scroll down to learn what happened.

Apart from rock, pop, hip-hop, jazz and more, another genre has been added to the music industry with the boom of K-Pop. Several K-Pop bands, such as BTS, BLACKPINK and TXT, are reaching new heights with every passing day. While their members often collaborate with each other, BLACKPINK’s BLINKS and BTS’ ARMY frequently find them fighting online over their favourite bands.

Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with BLACKPINK was a hit as the band sang their various hits and also gossiped a lot with the host. But, during the show, James Corden misreported BTS’ achievement as that of BLACKPINK. The show host honoured the girl band as the first K-Pop group to land at #1 on the US charts. While his show’s episode received a lot of love, BTS’ ARMY pointed out the mistake and slammed the host for mispronouncing the Butter singers’ honour.

As a result, The Late Late Show with James Corden recently issued an apology to the band clarifying that the showrunners gave Corden a card that was factually incorrect. The Tweet read, “Sooooo we made a mistake in our BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke last night. We wrongly gave James a card to read that said BLACKPINK were the first K-POP group to land at #1 on the US album charts when that honour belongs to BTS. BLACKPINK were, of course, the first female K-POP group to accomplish this feat. So sorry for the mixup. We love both of these incredible groups and their fans!”

Sooooo we made a mistake in our BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke last night. We wrongly gave James a card to read that said BLACKPINK were the first K-POP group to land at #1 on the US album charts when that honor belongs to BTS. BLACKPINK were, of course, the first female K-POP group… — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 19, 2023

This is not the first beef between James Corden and BTS, as the host had once apologised for his remarks. Corden once received backlash for calling the boy band “unusual visitors” for their third appearance at the United Nations General Assembly.

