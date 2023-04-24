Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is professionally known as The Weeknd. He is a singer, songwriter, and music composer – a complete package. The Weeknd is known for his unconventional music production, artistic reinventions, and his signature use of the falsetto register. He rose to fame for his unique tonal quality and his melodious albums, including Starboy, which has now created history yet again. How? Keep scrolling to read further!

He became an overnight sensation after his album Starboy created history. Abel has a massive fanbase who loves, adores and admires the musician’s work. He has 53 million followers on his Instagram account.

As per a Twitter page named ‘Pop Base’, The Weeknd became the first Black artist whose album ‘Starboy’ surpassed 10 billion streams on Spotify, creating history and adding another feather to The Weeknd’s cap. As soon as the report hit the internet, his massive fandom started to drop their reactions to the post.

Check out the post here:

‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd becomes the first album by a Black artist to surpass 10 BILLION streams in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/qdpxzT1SgU — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 23, 2023

One of them wrote, “King made history as always.”

Another comment read, “That’s why he’s the GOAT.”

The third one penned, “I thought someone else already did? But congrats Abel.”

Another one wrote, “talent won.”

One of the comments can be read as, “The new king of Pop idc.”

One of his fans commented, “are we ready to admit starboy is his best album now?”

The post is filled with comments like this. However, there are some people amid all of these who bashed the Blinding Lights singer and wrote, “This song is good, but the people saying he’s the new king of pop is really pushing it.”

Another one commented, “Funny thing you never mention race when it’s white people.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think The Weeknd is the new pop icon of this generation? Let us know in the comments!

