The South Korean all-girls K-pop band BLACKPINK is now expanding their horizons by launching its official game from being one of the top-most musical bands. They took the music industry by storm ever since their debut in 2016. BLACKPINK consists of four talented singers, Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa, who are also quite popular in their own solo careers.

For the unversed, the game will be released in the Q2 of the year, and ever since the announcement, the fans can’t wait for it to get available. Do you know how you can access it or what are the features of the game? Then scroll below to read further!

On April 4, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment revealed that a mobile game named ‘BLACKPINK The Game’ based on BP’s intellectual property (IP) will be released in the second quarter of the year in collaboration with TakeOne Company, who had once launched the BTS-themed mobile game ‘BTS World’ in 2019.

What are the features of the game?

Well, as reported in Pinkvilla, BLACKPINK The Game will let the players become producers of the band who will help guide the group to grow and become more successful. The players will be tasked to make important decisions for the band’s music and career, like which songs to release and which events to attend. The game will also feature puzzles, mini-games, and other exclusive content, as well as member training, office building management simulation, and character decoration.

The OST of the game will be sung and released by BLACKPINK, along with some exclusive content that will only be accessed by the players. YG Entertainment concluded by saying, “You will be able to meet various aspects of BLACKPINK in a new form that you have never seen before.”

The players will be able to collect virtual cards featuring each member of BLACKPINK as well as they will be able to make decisions for their music and career. Later on, these cards can be used to unlock new content and features within the game. How exciting is this!

How can you access it?

Well, the game will be available on both Android and IOS devices, and the announcement has already created quite a lot of buzz around everywhere. Get set to become the producer of your favourite K-pop band through BLACKPINK The Game. Let us know your thoughts about the same.

