Australian star Hugh Jackman recently took to Instagram to share that he underwent two biopsies after his doctor noticed what could be the most common form of skin cancer i.e. Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). The Logan star shared the news with the help of a video in which he was seen wearing a bandage on the nose.

The 54-year-old actor’s latest social media video comes after in 2017 he had removed six skin cancers within a two-year period. Unfortunately, a biopsy in 2021 came with an inconclusive result which revealed that the actor could very well have had BCC. Read on to learn about his latest clip.

In his Instagram video, Hugh Jackman stated, “So, I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr. Iron, who’s awesome. And she just saw little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion.” Jackman continued, “She doesn’t know. I’ll find out in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know. Just to remind you, basal cell-in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all.”

Hugh Jackman then requested his fans to “please wear sunscreen” adding, “It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want to tan, trust me… This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago. It’s coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there.” The actor concluded, “Please be safe.”

For the unversed, Hugh Jackman first got his skin cancer removed from his nose in the year 2013. The Hollywood star had earlier revealed that he was filming the X-Men: Days Of Future Past when a make-up artist brought the spot to his attention.

Hugh Jackman since then has been going for regular check-ups every three months. The actor had then revealed that he never wore sunscreen while growing up and was thus, a prime candidate for BCC.

