Scarlett Johansson is one of the most influential people globally and has done it with her work and sheer talent. Despite being such a massive star, the actress consciously stays off social media, which is hard for many of us. Scarlett shared the real reason for her decision lately, which we realize, but unfortunately, some of us are too deep in this labyrinth of social media. Keep reading to find out what the Marvel star said.

Scarlett is undoubtedly a really good actress but fans love her more for her role in the MCU. She played the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the comic book film franchises. She was the highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019. Although she has uncountable fan pages dedicated to her by her millions of fans on social media she is absolutely not interested in joining it.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Scarlett Johansson shared that she is too frail for social media and the kind of pressure that comes with it. She says, “I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego is too fragile.” She added, “My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower.”

Trolling is a very common thing these days and it does impact the person involved. Scarlett Johansson shared that having an account on social media will not prove to be good for her anxiety. The Avengers star revealed that she secretly created an account for just three days. During that time she was completely consumed by it. Sharing that experience, she said, “I started realizing that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine, I now know you have a pit bull and two daughters and you live in, like, Burbank.”

Scarlett continued, “I was like, what? I just wasted 17 minutes of time.” She added, “I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad. Like I was missing out on this random person’s life.”

The only social media where Scarlett Johansson is active is TikTok and that too because of her work. She doesn’t enjoy that too as she said, “I then become like a 3-year-old with their mom’s phone where I get completely absorbed into it. So, that’s why I know I can’t have it.”

