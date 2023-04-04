Hollywood biggie Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid, found himself getting linked to UK-based TV presenter Maya Jama. The fresh romance rumours made headlines when the two in February reportedly partied together in London after being introduced by mutual friends and then were most recently rapped leaving the Le Piaf club in Paris.

DiCaprio has, however, according to sources, denied the latest allegations. The 48-year-old actor had reportedly sent roses as a romantic gesture after he and Jama partied together for two consecutive nights in London. This apparently happened over the BAFTA weekend. Read on to know the truth behind it.

According to The Daily Mail, Leonardo DiCaprio has cleared the air on romance rumours with UK host Maya Jama. The insiders revealed, “’They have both recently come out of long-term relationships, so neither of them is rushing into anything- they are having fun and seeing how it goes.” The source further added, “They live in different countries, and Maya has had a long-distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time”, concluding, “Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her.” The latest comes after it was reported that DiCaprio is in regular contact with Jama.

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently reported to be dating Gigi Hadid, but it seems their romance soon fizzled out. The two then seemed to reignite the affair after they were clicked at the same Oscars after-party of Beyonce and Jay-Z at the iconic Chateau Marmont. Before Gigi, the Academy Award-winning actor dated actress Camila Morrone for 4 years.

Speaking of Maya Jama, the 28-year-old recently called off her engagement to Australian basketball player Ben Simmons after staying together for a year. Prior to that, she dated UK rapper Stormzy for 4 years. Maya Jama is a host and a TV presenter who shot to fame with the Love Island series. She started gaining popularity when she hosted a travelogue called Copa 90’s Maya’s Fifa World Cup Cities during the 2014 World Cup.

