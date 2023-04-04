Jennifer Lawrence has been under the netizens’ radar for quite some time now. Her fans wonder if she was ever in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Except for a few subtle hints dropped by Miley Cyrus in her music video Flower, there’s no substantial proof of this rumour. While fans are busy speculating, an old video of the actress has surfaced online where she talked about Liam fondly.

Liam and JLaw worked together in the movie Hunger Games series and have been friends ever since. Though the two were never officially in a relationship, their fans speculate if something happened between the two that caused problems in Miley’s marriage with the actor. Amidst the rumours, Jennifer’s old video of calling the Hemsworth family animals has been doing rounds on the internet. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Instagram page called Thebiggbossreels has shared an old video of Jennifer Lawrence talking about Liam Hemsworth. During her interview on the talk show Conan, the Mother actress, shared a funny incident about getting a tattoo. She and Liam were supposed to get a tattoo together, but the former backed out after Jen got her done. While narrating the story, she referred to Hemsworth as a ‘Bear.’ When asked, the actress revealed the story behind the nickname.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Boss (@thebigbossreels)

Jennifer Lawrence said, “He’s an animal! His whole family, they’re real animals. It’s the craziest family I’ve been around in my life. The way that they communicate is so physical and crazy.” She mimicked the way they ate and continued, “They’re disgusting. They’re real bears; they’re animals!”

For the unversed, Miley’s music album, Flowers, created a major buzz online. The song was apparently dedicated to her separation from her ex-husband Liam. In one of the scenes, she wore a golden gown that resembled the outfit Jennifer wore during one of the Hunger Games red carpet events with Liam. Fans quickly connected the dots and got the rumour mills running.

We aren’t sure about the affair, but Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth are surely great friends.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Iron Man AKA Robert Downey Jr Was Once Bowled Over By Aamir Khan’s Performance In Lagaan, Here’s What He Said About Bollywood’s Perfectionist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News