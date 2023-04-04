No one can imagine how a mother feels if she sees her children in danger. Caterina Scorsone, who is famously known for playing Dr Amelia Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy, had faced something like that a few months ago. Recently, Caterina revealed a terrifying incident when her house burned a few months ago, and she was able to save her daughters just in time. Recalling the tragedy, the actress talked about it. Keep scrolling to read it further.

Caterina has three daughters Eliza, 10, Paloma “Pippa,” 6, and Lucky, 3, whom she has with her ex-husband Rob Giles. She recently wrote it in her Instagram handle and revealed what had happened in the incident.

Penning down the incident on her Instagram profile, Caterina Scorsone wrote how she rescued her kids within 2 minutes, “While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house. One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out.”

Even though Caterina Scorsone mentioned that she is “eternally grateful” for getting out of that fuming fire with her three daughters, she also revealed that tragedy as they lost all four of their pets in the fire. She further explained, “We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

Well, Caterina shared this story with her massive fanbase to shower her gratitude towards all of them who came in support of her in this tumultuous time. She further exclaimed, “This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids.”

Sharing a burnt house picture, Caterina concluded by reflecting on the lesson that she learnt from this incident and wrote, “The only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community.”

After sharing the post on Instagram, Cat’s co-stars from Grey’s Anatomy poured their love and support in the comment section. Melissa DuPrey who plays Dr Sara Ortiz wrote, “The only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community.”

Well, we hope Caterina Scorsone and her kids may find the strength to overcome their loss and trauma. What are your thoughts about this?

