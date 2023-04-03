Earlier today, Hollywood’s most famous couple at the moment – Zendaya and Tom Holland left India after attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala in Mumbai. While both the actors were here in India, they made headlines for their extraordinary fashion affair on the red carpet and guess what? The Spider-Man actress replied to a fan on Instagram DM, revealing she did her own makeup for her iconic Rahul Mishra saree. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Zendaya made a stunning appearance on the red carpet with her boyfriend Tom and her longtime stylist Law Roach popularly known as Luxury Law, on Instagram. The actress is among the most popular celebrities worldwide and enjoys a massive fan following, especially on social media, with over 174 million followers on Instagram.

Zendaya stole the show with her iconic Rahul Mishra look, which got her praises from fans across the globe. She was a dream come true in a saree, and desi fans had a meltdown looking at her wearing traditional attire at such a huge event.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Mishra (@rahulmishra_7)

ICONIC is the word. This look shall go down in the fashion industry and how!

Now, interacting with a fan on Instagram, Zendaya revealed she did her own makeup for her NMACC look. Take a look at their chat below:

she did her own make up last night love that pic.twitter.com/1Sgzm9FiiR — is (@DAYASCHANl) April 2, 2023

She truly is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities in Hollywood. She’s always very kind to her fans in public and never misses an opportunity to get clicked with them.

What are your thoughts on Zendaya doing her own makeup for her NMACC look? Tell us in the space below.

