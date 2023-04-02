Gigi Hadid recently graced the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s BKC area and bowled people over with her gorgeousness.

The American model-TV personality donned a floral-print three-piece set for the occasion and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

The ensemble consisted of a multi-coloured bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accessorised with delicate neck chains. Gigi Hadid kept her tresses in a half ponytail.

Gigi Hadid also shared a few pictures from the event. On one of the pictures that she shared on the story section of her Instagram, she wrote: “Incredible.”

The grand launch event of the centre was attended by who’s who of the entertainment world, such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland.

