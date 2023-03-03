Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most iconic Television shows that Indians have been blessed with. It’s been a journey of way over a decade but the star cast continues to entertain us till date. Actor Dilip Joshi has been a part of the show since its beginning and enjoys a massive fan base. Followers have now been left worried since news of a threat against him surfaced. Scroll below for all the details.

It was on Wednesday that the Nagpur Control room received a bomb threat against veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Mukesh Ambani and his family also faced a similar situation, owing to which the Supreme Court had provided them Z+ security. In the television world, Dilip is also a big name and such information has created a ruckus amongst his fans.

Just like during Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Dharmendra, Nagpur Control Room received a call where an unknown person claimed Dilip Joshi’s residence near Shivaji Park was surrounded by 25 men. As per the reports, these goons were in possession of guns and other armed weapons.

As per a report by India Today, the police tracked down the caller and the number has been found associated with a Delhi boy who works for a sim card firm. However, he had no idea about such call, denoting that his number was faked via a special app.

Police are now hunting for the real caller after Nagpur Control Room updated about the threat to Shivaji Park Police Station, which is closest to the house of Dilip Joshi.

Good news is there is nothing to worry about and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

