Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah witnessed a few altercations in its cast in the past few years. Right from Dayaben, earlier played by Disha Vakani, missing from the show to Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak, leaving the show abruptly, the show is in the news for some wrong reasons. Earlier reports were abuzz that the actor’s dues are pending with the makers. However, they were quick to dismiss the same and add that despite several communications, Lodha has failed to complete his exit procedure.

While Shailesh has time and again taken a jibe at the show and its makers, via his cryptic Insta posts, he now in his latest interview called out the show’s producer. Without mentioning Asit Kumarr Modi’s name, he has taken an indirect dig at him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shailesh Lodha recently appeared at an event where he said that no one is bigger than an artist, especially the ones who sell one’s art to earn money and become a huge name. Speaking at an event hosted by Aaj Tak, he said, “In this country, publishers wear a diamond ring and a writer, who wants to get his book published, has to shell out money. If people, who earn from the talent of other people, start considering themselves over and above the talented people, then a talented person should raise their voices. Maybe I am one of those talented people who has raised his voice.”

Further taking an indirect dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Shailesh Lodha said, “Doosron ki pratibhaon se apna naam karne vale logg, kisi pratibhashali vyakti se bade nahi ho sakte. Duniya ka koi publisher, lekhak se bada nahi ho sakta, koi producer kisi abhineta se bada nahi ho sakta, vo vyapari hai. Jab bhi koi vyapari mere kavi hone pe, mere abhineta hone par haavi hoga, tab tab jwalamukhi fatega.”

On the work front, Shailesh Lodha is currently seen hosting a poetry show ‘Waah bhai Waah’.

For more such interesting TV news and gossips, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Citadel Actress Samantha Calls Bruises On Her Hands “Perks Of Action”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News