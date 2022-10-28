Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a lot of changes in its star cast lately. Actors like Disha Vakani, Nidhi Bhanushali, Bhavya Gandhi, and Neha Mehta are among many main members who quit the show. But fans were most in disbelief when the leading man Shailesh Lodha announced his exit. Scroll below for his latest cryptic message on his decision.

It was back in July when rumours sparked around Shailesh and Raj Anadkat quitting TMKOC. Fans were in denial and quashed the reports thinking them to be mere rumours. But eventually, it was revealed that despite multiple attempts by the makers, both the actors were firm on their decision and had moved on to their respective new projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There have been multiple interviews but Shailesh Lodha has refrained from giving the exact reason why he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, he did leave a cryptic answer saying, “Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bevafa nahi hota.”

Shailesh Lodha also spoke about his attachment with TMKOC. He said, “Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool. It’s natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years.”

Asked what the Asit Kumarr Modi production has taught him, Shailesh answered, “I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience.”

Check out the viral video below:

Well, it looks like the truth still remains under wraps. Previously, Asit Kumarr Modi has broken his silence on Shailesh Lodha’s decision and said, “show kisike liye rukega nahi.”

It is Sachin Shroff who has stepped in as the new Taarak Mehta.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah updates.

Must Read: Karanvir Bohra Gives A Cosy Pose With Poonam Pandey Who Flashes Her B**bs Partially In Viral Video, Netizens Troll “Sambhal Jao Iske Pehle Divorce Hojaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram